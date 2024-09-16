RSVP for Amphibian and Reptile Conservation in Wisconsin

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Luncheon-Lecture Series, 11:30 am, Sept. 26.

Presented by: Joshua M. Kapfer, Ph.D., Professor, and Certified Wildlife Biologist, Biology Department, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dr. Kapfer will provide a review of the major threats and challenges that face Wisconsin’s amphibians and reptiles.

A buffet lunch is followed by the educational presentation. Each lecture costs $45.

