Amplify Your Life, Sharpen Your Mind: How Managing Hearing Loss Can Help Your Memory

Over the past few years, there has been growing attention to the link between untreated hearing loss and cognitive impairment, but there are also many questions. How do your hearing and memory work together for communication? New management options such as over-the-counter hearing aids are available, but how well do they work? Will getting a hearing aid really help maintain your memory? Join this interactive event to learn more about hearing loss and ways to improve your communication and hearing health.

The Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) education series welcomes guest Pamela Souza, PhD, CCC-A, FAAA, who will discuss hearing loss and ways to improve your communication and hearing health with host Nathaniel Chin, MD. Visit the webpage to learn more and register for the Zoom meeting.

About the 2024 Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment Education Series: A free quarterly support and educational series for people and families living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Healthy Living with MCI classes offer attendees support, guidance and science-backed strategies for living and coping with a diagnosis of MCI. Nathaniel Chin, MD, a memory clinic doctor with UW Health and medical director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC), is the medical director of the series. Participation is free.

What is mild cognitive impairment? Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is an intermediate stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal aging and the more pronounced decline of dementia. Learn more about MCI on our website.