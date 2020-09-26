press release: Festival Foods, American Family Insurance, Bud Light Seltzer, Park Bank, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Godfrey Kahn, The Resistance 106.7, The Zone 96.7FM / 1670AM Present: AMPLIFY OPEN

Saturday, September 26 • The Bridges Golf Course

Welcome to Amplify Open – a safe and socially distanced experience of golf mixed with live music from none other than Chicago’s #1 party band, Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press and DJ Josh B. Kuhl!

Gather your four-person golf pod, register your team, and descend upon the Bridges Golf Course on Saturday, September 26 for what promises to be a round of golf like you’ve never seen before. As you arrive, we’ll have Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press playing at the clubhouse to get you and your team amped up to tee off! And once you’re off and running, we’ll have the music playing from speakers strategically placed all around the golf course so you can sufficiently par-tee with your friends on every hole.

Start your day off with a four-pack of Bud Light Seltzer included with your sign-up as well as free brats and hot dogs provided by The Bridges! Additional beverages available for purchase in the clubhouse bar and throughout the course. Participate in contests throughout the event to raise money for Cook It Forward — providing healthy meals for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Registration is limited so assemble your crew quickly! This will be unlike any golf experience you’ve ever had — and make sure you know the rules before you press “go”….

Team Registration includes:

• 18 Holes of Golf for team of 4 – Scramble Format

• 2 Carts Per Team

• 4 Pack Bud Light Seltzer Starter Kit

• All You Can Eat Brats & Hot Dogs

• Driving Range Access

• 4 Commemorative Par-Tee Shirts

• Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin Contests to Benefit Cook It Forward

• Beverage Carts Throughout (for Cash/Credit)

Winning Team Receives:

$500 in FPC Live Gift Cards; Team Name on Sylvee Marquee for 24 Hours

Limited Early Bird Tickets On Sale Thursday, August 20 at 10AM for $500 / foursome

General On Sale Friday, August 21 at 10AM for $600 / foursome

Amplify Open Rules:

• Masks required when interacting with staff, using the restrooms, or entering the clubhouse

• Social Distancing with non-team members required

• Hand sanitizer will be provided in each cart

• No gathering around stage area

• Maximum 4 to a team

• No food or beverage carry-ons allowed

• 21 & Over Only