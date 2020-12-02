ONLINE: Amplifying BIPOC Voices in Sustainability: Food Systems

Link to register: go.wisc.edu/403654

Event password: ABVS

media release: From field to table and community garden to kitchen, there is a story to tell about the journey your food takes! On December 2, 2020, tune in to the third installment of the Amplifying BIPOC Voices in Sustainability Series, hosted by the Social Sustainability Coalition. Our guest panelists include: Alfonso Morales, a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor at UW–Madison and the Managing Director at Farm2Facts, and Robert Pierce, the Market Manager of the South Madison Farmers Market and the founder and director of Neighborhood Food Solutions. Both of our guests have extensive backgrounds in sustainable food systems and community projects, so we hope you can join us as we all learn more about this topic together!

RESOURCES: Click here for a curated list of what to read, watch, and listen to on this topic: https://go.wisc.edu/5laicb

FURTHER INFORMATION:

During each month of this series, we will highlight the work of UW–Madison BIPOC community members who are engaging with sustainability. We then host a virtual event where attendees can join us in learning firsthand from the featured community members.

This event is free and open to everyone, so invite your friends, student organizations, family members, or anyone else in your community. Send us an email at socialsustainabilitycoalition@g-groups.wisc.edu if you have any questions or concerns.