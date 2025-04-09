media release: Celebrate the incredible career of Amy Grant, the “Queen of Christmas,” this spring! With over 30 million albums sold, six Grammy® Awards and countless hits, Grant has inspired fans for over 40 years, blending gospel roots with pop success. Known for her warmth, faith and timeless voice, she’s back on the road, bringing iconic songs and new favorites. Don’t miss this chance to see a true legend and share an unforgettable evening of music and heart.

