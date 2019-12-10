Amy McNally, Project Constellation, Jess Johnson

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join these extraordinary women as they share the stage for a night of incredible, original Madison music!

Fierce Females highlights area female performers in an intimate setting. Each performer shares stories about their songwriting and experiences prior to every song! Performers take the stage together and perform in a round-robin style, making this a very unique evening of song and stori

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
