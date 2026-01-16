Amy Pease, Annelise Ryan

× Expand H. Claire Photography A close-up of Annelise Ryan. Annelise Ryan

Amy Pease's new novel is Wildwood: From the award-winning author of the "riveting debut" (People) Northwoods, a mother-son law enforcement team confront buried secrets in their small town as they work to expose a conspiracy that goes far beyond the tight-knit community.

Deputy Sheriff Eli North has spent the last year getting his life back together. He hasn't touched a drop of alcohol, he's working through his PTSD from his military deployment, and he's repairing his most important relationships. When an undercover informant disappears and all signs point to murder, Eli must expose the dark underbelly of his idyllic Wisconsin small town while safeguarding his newfound stability.

Then, with the unexpected arrival of FBI Agent Alyssa Mason, Eli and his mother, the sheriff, are pulled deeper into a violent criminal network built on the backs of the lost and forgotten.

As the case deepens, loyalties fracture and the line between justice and survival begins to blur. In a town where everyone has something to hide, exposing the truth may cost them everything.

About Amy Pease: Amy is the award-winning author of Northwoods and its sequel Wildwood, small-town thrillers rooted in the natural beauty and close-knit communities of her native Wisconsin. She writes emotionally rich, atmospheric stories across genres that explore the relationships that define us. A nationally recognized HIV specialist and longtime nurse practitioner, she is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the Madison Writer's Studio. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband and two children.

Annelise Ryan's new novel is Monster in the Moonlight: Under the light of the full moon, a quiet rural lane becomes the scene of a shocking crime that may be the work of a mythical monster in the latest entry of this USA Today bestselling mystery series.

When a dead body turns up along a lonely country byway in rural Wisconsin, rumors of The Beast of Bray Road, a werewolf-like creature that is said to inhabit the area are reinvigorated. For years locals have reported sightings of the terrifying creature, but this would be its first verified attack.

Marks on the dead woman's body indicate a mauling by some kind of large animal. The wounds plus deep scratches on the victim's car convince the community that the legendary beast is not only real but responsible for this brutal killing.

If the police have any hope of solving this crime, they're going to need an expert—enter cryptozoologist Morgan Carter. She's investigated sightings of eerie creatures throughout the upper Midwest. If anyone is going to track down the killer, it's Morgan, but she may find that the Beast is not the worst thing lurking on Bray Road.

About Annelise Ryan: Annelise is the USA Today bestselling author of multiple mystery series, including the Mattie Winston Mysteries. A retired ER nurse, she now writes full time from her Wisconsin home.