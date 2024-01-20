× Expand Paulius Musteikis A close-up of Amy Pease. Amy Pease

media release:Come listen to local author, Amy Pease, read from and discuss her debut novel "Northwoods". The dark underbelly of an idyllic [Wisconsin] resort town is revealed in the aftermath of a murder with ties to America’s opioid epidemic in this unputdownable and thrilling debut that is perfect for fans of James Lee Burke, William Kent Krueger, and Mindy Mejia. William Kent Krueger calls this "A novel you absolutely don't want to miss" and "Publisher's Weekly" gave it a starred review. Books will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Library and Pease will sign copies following the program.