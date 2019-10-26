October 26, 8pm (doors at 7), Amy Rigby, suggested donation $10

Amy Rigby comes to the basement on her reading, playing, singing, and signing tour for her new memoir Girl to City, out October 8. Her website describes the book thus, "GIRL TO CITY follows one young woman's progression from Elton John fan in the Pittsburgh suburbs to Manhattan art student; from punk show habitué to fledgling musician to cult singer-songwriter who caused a sensation with 1996 debut solo album Diary Of A Mod Housewife." She'll be playing songs from that album all the way through her most recent release, last year's The Old Guys.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Road, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. See map- https://tinyurl.com/y9b5grkr

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.