Amy Sazama

to

Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Local author of FLEETWOOD DREAMS, Amy Sazama, will be signing books Saturday, December 27, from 11am to 2pm at Lake City Books!

FLEETWOOD DREAMS tells Amy's story of overcoming tough life challenges. Amy invites you into a raw and powerful journey of heartache, loss, healing, and the relentless pursuit of hope. It’s a story of grief, yes—but more importantly, it’s a story of her climb back up.

