× Expand courtesy Amy Shea A close-up of Amy Shea. Amy Shea

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Madison Death Studio welcomes Amy Shea for a discussion of her book, Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins, on Thursday, December 11, 7:00pm. Free admission.

Shea will be in conversation with Kendra Deja, Executive Director of Solace Friends, an adult family home supporting unhoused people at the end of life. Together, they’ll explore what it means to die in the margins of our system. The discussion will be moderated by Meghan Allynn Johnson, founder and director of the Madison Death Studio. Books will be for sale by Lake City Books.