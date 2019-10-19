Amy Shira Teitel

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Discussing "Fighting for Space" and "Breaking the Chains of Gravity."

press release: Spaceflight historian, author, YouTuber, and space personality, Amy Shira Teitel discusses the history of space flight, the space program, and all things Vintage Space.

About Fighting for Space: A book that will appeal to readers of Fly Girls and The Astronaut Wives' ClubFighting for Space is the mostly-unknown tale of Jackie Cochran and Jerrie Cobb--two accomplished aviatrixes, one generation apart, who each dreamed of being the first woman in space, but along the way battled their egos, their expectations, and ultimately the patriarchal society that stood between them and the stars. Fighting for Space is a dual biography of these fascinating and fearless women, using their stories as guides through the changing social, political, and technical landscape of the time.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
