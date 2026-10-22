media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

AMY SPEACE is an award‑winning songwriter, poet, and storyteller whose work has long been celebrated for its emotional clarity, literary depth, and unmistakable voice. A mainstay of the Americana and folk world, her songs have been praised for their “aching beauty and emotional resonance” by critics and fans alike. With a career spanning over two decades, she has toured internationally, shared stages with icons, and built a devoted following drawn to her honesty, humor, and luminous writing.

In Fall 2026, Speace embarks on her “Words and Music” tour, a special concert series celebrating the release of her debut poetry collection, The Cardinals (Red Hen Press, Sept. 1, 2026). The book has already garnered early acclaim: New York Times bestselling author Maggie Smith writes that Speace “knows how to tell a story… how to create something beautiful and meaningful that will live inside a person for years.” Award‑winning poet Matt Zapruder adds, “If you love poems that are utterly clear and also strange… this is the book for you.”

Each performance on the tour weaves together Speace’s signature songs, intimate storytelling, and live readings from The Cardinals, creating an immersive, literary‑musical experience. Whenever possible, the tour partners with local independent bookstores to offer on‑site book sales and community engagement.

Whether on the page or on the stage, Amy Speace invites audiences into a world where vulnerability becomes strength, memory becomes melody, and every story finds its song.