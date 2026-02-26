Amy Speace, Johnsmith

media release: Heralded by Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine and The New York Times and featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered”, Amy was discovered by Judy Collins, who signed her to her record label and has recorded her songs. She’s the 2020 winner of the AMA UK’s International Song of the Year. Her newest record, “The American Dream,” was released October 18th and became the #1 record and the title track was named #1 song in the FAI Radio Charts for its first month out. Her song, “The Weight of the World” was named the #4 record of last decade by WFUV, NYC. As well, her song, “The Sea and the Shore” was named as one of the 100 best folk songs of the era.

She will be releasing a single of Woody Guthrie’s “Plane Wreck at Los Gatos” this summer accompanied by a video, to help raise awareness for the ACLU. A writer’s writer, her forthcoming debut collection of poetry will be published by Red Hen Press in Spring 2027. She holds an MFA in poetry from Spalding University and is a professor of creative writing at Cumberland University. This summer, she published, “To The Performer: A Singer-Songwriter’s Handbook” based on her 20 years of teaching performance.

“Amy Speace is a wonderful artist, a writer of songs, a performer who has beauty and transformation in her music and her writing. Amy Speace was one of the first people that I chose to sign to my label, Wildflower Records, and her songs have transformed my audiences as well as transformed my life.”— Judy Collins

“Amy Speace is on a roll. Each new release has brought an expansion of her voice and her art, and she has reached the level of absolute mastery. Folk music doesn’t get any better than this.”— Mary Gauthier

JOHNSMITH has been sharing his music all across America and abroad. He has become a favorite at festivals, clubs, and house concerts alike. In addition to being a Kerrville New Folk Winner, Johnsmith has released nine solo CDs to rave reviews, leads musical tours to Ireland, leads Idaho rafting trips, teaches songwriting, and has served as a staff songwriter in Nashville.