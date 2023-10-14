Amy Torok & Risa Dickens

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to be part of a wide network of indie bookstores supporting the virtual launch party of New Moon Magic with authors Amy Torok and Risa Dickens in conversation with the incomparable Christena Cleveland.

This is a virtual event.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT

About the event

A﻿my Torok and Risa Dickens of the Missing Witches podcast, book, and coven are launching a new book dedicated to sharing and celebrating free tools and practices of resistance and re-enchantment.

Each month Amy + Risa host private New Moon Zooms with their coven of international Witches and badasses, and so to celebrate the launch of their latest book they've collaborated with a web of mission-aligned indie bookstores to throw open the doors on those private gatherings and throw a grand New Moon Virtual Communal Witch + Stitch to bring our communities together!!

J﻿ump into a portal with us! Let's unmask safely together and celebrate how weird and powerful we are! Bring whatever project you are currently working on, and let's talk about magic makers from history and today, the tools that have always been there for us, and let's weave protection into the web for all those who resist fascism, and who work - in their own unique ways - to re-enchant the world.

T﻿his event is produced in partnership with select indie bookstores around North America, folks we admire and adore and whose communities we are excited to meet and connect.