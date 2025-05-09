Amyl & the Sniffers, Sheer Mag

× Expand John Angus Stewart Amyl and the Sniffers lying on a cement floor. Amyl and the Sniffers

media release: Amyl and The Sniffers commemorate the release of their hotly anticipated third album Cartoon Darkness, out now via B2B Records / Virgin Music Group, with the announcement of a full scale North American headlining tour. Beginning March 25, 2025 in Portland, OR, the Australian garage punk quartet will bring the unmistakable roar that “has begun to speak on behalf of a generation of people seeking stability and joy in a world of increasing imbalance” (PASTE) to more than 20 cities spanning the U.S. and Canada before concluding May 23, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

The new dates will mark the return of Amyl and The Sniffers to North America for the first time since their triumphant summer spent slaying crowds from sold-out headlining club and theater gigs––including a two-night blowout at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles––to stadium shows as special guests of Foo Fighters, which included stops at New York’s Citi Field and Boston’s Fenway Park. Amyl and The Sniffers will head out next month on their sold out UK and EU tour, which will feature their biggest ever headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets are on sale November 1 at 10am local time; find more info at amylandthesniffers.com/shows. Grab tickets to experience what critics and audiences alike have furiously declared as:

“One of the most thrilling live acts in the scene today” ––MXDWN

“Stellar” ––CONSEQUENCE

“A lightning bolt of raw punk energy” ––SF GATE

“Kinetic, explosive” ––WXPN

“Absolutely balls-to-the-wall show…Amy Taylor herself is a force of nature, a hurricane building off the coast ready to wreak havoc on all that she encounters.” – 303 Magazine