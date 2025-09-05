Amythyst Kiah

media release: A singer-songwriter and guitar and banjo player that blends cinematic alt-rock with spiritual and personal exploration. Her newest album, Still + Bright, marks a shift from pain to joy, as Kiah embraces themes of self-discovery, inner peace, and resilience, with tracks inspired by everything from anime and nature to historical injustice and horror fiction. Collaborating with artists like S.G. Goodman and Billy Strings, and co-writing with names like Tim Armstrong and Sean McConnell, she expands her sound while honoring her Appalachian roots and identity.