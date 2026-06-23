An ACOTAR 6 Midnight Release Ball

media release:

Join us for an ACOTAR experience unlike anything in the area. The evening includes fae-inspired cocktails by Pour Decisions Mobile Bartending, food from Popolo’s, dancing on stage, a costume contest, ACOTAR Jeopardy, and at the stroke of midnight — ACOTAR 6 placed in your hands. Costumes encouraged. Come as your favorite character.

Presented by The Book Bar Experience in partnership with Republic of Letters bookstore.

Tickets are one flat ticket price of $100. Every ticket includes the full evening — drink tickets, food, all programming, and a copy of ACOTAR 6 handed out at midnight. There is no separate book add-on. One price, everything included.

This event is for guests 21 years old and older.