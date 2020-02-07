An Afrofuturistic Affair

RSVP

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: 6:00pm-9:00pm, Friday, February 7, 2020, Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center

Join the Black History Month Planning Committee in this year's kickoff event, An Afrofuturistic Affair. Spend the evening celebrating the start of the month with music, food, and fun! Come dressed to impress in your vision of “Afrofuturism” and learn about our theme for the month.

For additional information or questions contact 608-262-2014 or BCC@studentlife.wisc.edu

608-262-2014
