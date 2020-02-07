An Afrofuturistic Affair
press release: 6:00pm-9:00pm, Friday, February 7, 2020, Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center
Join the Black History Month Planning Committee in this year's kickoff event, An Afrofuturistic Affair. Spend the evening celebrating the start of the month with music, food, and fun! Come dressed to impress in your vision of “Afrofuturism” and learn about our theme for the month.
