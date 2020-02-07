press release: 6:00pm-9:00pm, Friday, February 7, 2020, Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center

Join the Black History Month Planning Committee in this year's kickoff event, An Afrofuturistic Affair. Spend the evening celebrating the start of the month with music, food, and fun! Come dressed to impress in your vision of “Afrofuturism” and learn about our theme for the month.

For additional information or questions contact 608-262-2014 or BCC@studentlife.wisc.edu