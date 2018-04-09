press release:

Co-presented with Hoofer Outing Club

USA | 69 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Andrew Adkins, George Potter

Mon April 9 | 7:00 PM

An American Ascent documents the first African American expedition to tackle Denali, North America's highest peak and explores the complex relationship many African-Americans have with the outdoors. As the United States transitions to a 'minority majority' nation, a staggering number of people of color do not identify with America's wild places. By embarking on the grueling multi-week climb of the 20,327ft Denali, nine African-American climbers set out to bridge this 'adventure gap' - challenging outdated notions of what adventure looks like by changing the face of America's biggest and baddest mountain on the 100th anniversary of its first summit.