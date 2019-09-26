press release: USA | 69 minutes | NR | DVD | Dir. George Potter, Andy Adkins

In collaboration with the Wisconsin Hoofers, WUD Film presents An American Ascent (2014), a documentary film about the first African-American expedition to tackle North America's highest peak, Denali.

In only a few decades, the United States will become a majority-minority nation, as people of color will outnumber today's white majority for the first time ever. Yet, a staggering number of people in this soon-to-be majority do not consider the outdoors as a place for them. By taking on the grueling, 20,310 foot peak of the continent's biggest mountain, nine African-American climbers set out to shrink this Adventure Gap by building a legacy of inclusion in the outdoor and adventure community.