An Epicurean Evening

press release: Join us for our 8th annual Epicurean Evening at the Monona Terrace! Tickets include a complimentary cocktail hour with hand-crafted creations by the top mixologists in the city and a unique opportunity to savor a five-course meal from cooked by chefs from five of Madison's most popular restaurants.

The evening features a silent auction, giving-tree, and exciting live auction. All proceeds benefit Clean Wisconsin's statewide work for clean air and clean water.