An Epicurean Evening

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for our 8th annual Epicurean Evening at the Monona Terrace! Tickets include a complimentary cocktail hour with hand-crafted creations by the top mixologists in the city and a unique opportunity to savor a five-course meal from cooked by chefs from five of Madison's most popular restaurants.

The evening features a silent auction, giving-tree, and exciting live auction. All proceeds benefit Clean Wisconsin's statewide work for clean air and clean water.

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-251-7020
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - An Epicurean Evening - 2021-09-30 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Epicurean Evening - 2021-09-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Epicurean Evening - 2021-09-30 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Epicurean Evening - 2021-09-30 17:00:00 ical