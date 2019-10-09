press release: An Evening in Red & Blue: "The Magic of Reading"

Prepare for an evening of elegance and magic as we welcome you to our annual formal Gala, 'An Evening in Red & Blue - The Magic of Reading.' You'll have the opportunity to enjoy a unique formal experience at Fitchburg Fire Station #2, our amazing venue. The evening will be filled with delicious food, music, incredible auction prizes, and, of course, the magic and power of reading!

Our Keynote Speaker will be Deputy Sheriff Kristine Camarillo from the Milwaukee County Sheriff Department. Event Registration closes October 26th, when silent auction bidding opens. Tickets are $75 individually and $125 per couple.

Founded in 2007, REACH-A-Child, Inc.™ (REACH) works with First Responders to make sure they have the necessary tool to reach children-in-crisis - a book that is age appropriate* to redirect the child's attention from the crisis at hand to allow them an emotional escape from their fears. Whether a child is in an accident, a victim of a domestic disturbance, or going through a trauma, the power of a book and a positive interaction with a First Responder can go a long way towards "making things right" again.