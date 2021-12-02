ONLINE: An Evening of Dreaming

press release: The Evening of Dreaming is one of Centro Hispano of Dane County’s (Centro) annual signature events. A collaboration with PBS Wisconsin, the event is focused on showcasing the diversity of our Latino cultures in thought-provoking and whimsical ways. In past we have hosted award-winning author Reyna Grande, cutting-edge filmmaker Philip Rodriguez, local artists and chefs for a Pop-Up Exhibition, and the popular band Las Cafeteras.

Now in its 6th year, the Evening of Dreaming is an important cultural event for the community and this year it is no exception. An event free to the public we ask the community to join us this year as a we take a virtual journey to “Decolonize* Dinner” alongside our special guests, renowned chefs, activists, and food lovers Chef Elena Terry and Chef Anthony Gallarday.

Our panel of guest speakers will be joined by hosts Karen Menendez Coller and Luke Zahm to discuss the importance of traditional foods to our culture, why it is important to rethink our connection to agriculture, and how food is grown and cooked, as a form of advocacy and a re-commitment to indigenous food ways and the preservation of our identity and roots.

This year's event takes place on Ovee. It's free to attend, but donations are welcome. For more information on the event and to register please visit: https://www.micentro.org/an- evening-of-dreaming.html

*Decolonize 1) Taking back our power, through a return to using traditional ways/ foods in our diet because we recognize that the loss of our native traditions has intentionally and detrimentally impacted the well-being people of color in the United States today.

Panelists:

Elena Terry, Executive Chef/Founder of Wild Bearies. After having been a traditional food cook, and working in the restaurant industry for over a decade Elena shifted her focus to community building several years ago, merging her passion for education through indigenous foods. Elena is also the Food and Culinary Program Coordinator for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, as well as holds partnerships with the Intertribal Agriculture Council, Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative and UW Horticulture Department.

Anthony Gallarday, Chef at Tavo's Signature Cuisine. He started his career at the young age of 10 while working alongside his father at many well-known restaurants in the city of Milwaukee, including their own family restaurant. He realized his main calling was the culinary arts as he was pursuing his degree in Economics & Business Management. He is truly passionate about every dish brought to the table and believes that cuisine is like fine art. His focus throughout this time has been to be able to provide not only eye-catching dishes full of flavor and tradition, but to make them healthier as well. In his spare time, he likes learning new techniques, crafting new potential dishes, and using his creativity and expertise to revolutionize modern Mexican cuisine.

Hosts:

Karen Menendez Coller, Executive Director at Centro. Originally an immigrant from El Salvador, she holds 20+ years of community-based experience working across multiple sectors. Centro is the leading organization in Dane County prioritizing a vibrant, thriving, resilient Latino community, through holistic family-centered work that is grounded in community voice. Highlighted in 2016 by Madison 365 as one of Wisconsin's Most Powerful Latinos, she received the Inaugural Nan Cheney Award for Social Justice from Forward Community Investments and was also named the National Hispanic Heritage Foundation Leadership Award Recipient for the state of Wisconsin in 2017.

Luke Zahm, Owner and Chef of Driftless Cafe and television host of Wisconsin Foodie. Luke has been asked to host the 2020 season of “Wisconsin Foodie”. Wisconsin Foodie is an Emmy® Award-winning television series dedicated to discovering the stories behind the food we eat. Wisconsin Foodie artfully blends food, cooking and travel while showcasing local businesses, restaurants, purveyors, and farmers – telling their story and helping to promote a local, sustainable economy.

Through this event, participants will have an opportunity to listen and learn from the Chefs, as they discuss different traditional dishes, and engage in an interactive, candid conversation, around food appropriation, colonialism, and activism in regard to native culture. The key ingredient of the dinner is Zea mays (maize or corn). The event is sponsored by Park Bank, MGE, and Friends of PBS, with video production by Bravebird Films https://www.wearebravebird. com/ including special guest, Sujhey Beisser from Five Senses Palate by Sujhey Beisser https://www.fivesensespalate. com/