press release: An Evening of Philosophy is a free, public event open to students, faculty, and community members on April 30 from 5PM-11PM at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. There is no RSVP or fee required.

Celebrate art and ideas at a mini-festival of philosophical discussion, performance, poetry, art, music, and film. Free and open to all, and featuring more than forty sessions for curious minds of all ages, Evening of Philosophy is designed to engage the greater Madison community in a lively exchange of ideas on topics both timely and timeless.

Located at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA), the event aims to promote the public humanities by bringing together, in a single evening, philosophy, art, and everyday life.