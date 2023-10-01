media release: An unforgettable celebration of Broadway’s Golden Age, An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein Classics pays tribute to some of the world's best-loved musicals. Experience classic songs from Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, and more!

Celebrating one of the most influential, innovative, and unstoppable duos of all time, the program will feature over 50 local singers and musicians filling the theater with the sounds of beautiful music. Four Seasons Theatre makes its Capitol Theater debut as we celebrate two decades of showcasing local talent onstage and backstage.