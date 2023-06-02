media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present An Evening of the Absurd (or The Adventures of an Electric Kaleidoscopic Crocodile Named Philip in the World of Funkadelic Wonderment), a collection of four vignettes that explore ego, expressionism, and the age-old question of “what is theater?”

Writer/director Matt Gryzbowski returns to Broom Street Theater after a long absence. In the late 1990's and early 2000's. Matt wrote and directed such Broom Street favorites as Oriphice, Proper: The Series, and Untitled Farce. Artistic Director Doug Reed said, "Matt Grzybowski has created some the sharpest work I've ever seen on the Broom Street Theater stage. We're thrilled to have him back. An Evening Of The Absurd represents a real return to the kind of work that Broom Street does best."

The four vignettes in Evening Of The Absurd are:

The Arrival of Ms. Todd

Who is God? Is she available? Is he accepting calls today? All we can do is wait and see what happens.

It’s All About Me!

Charles St. James III has worked very hard for this moment and is not about to let anything stop you from understanding this is his time to shine.

Terraforming on Mars (or How to Count to Six on One Hand)

Life is bigger. It’s bigger than you. And, so you know, you are not me.

Our Town: 3099

Their story and struggle are the same, just two thousand years in the future…with robots, mutants, and aliens. Everything will be just fine in the little town of MegaBlock 43, New Hampshire.

The cast is Noah Abrahamson, Arko Bakshi, Jacob Bortell, Sean Cairns, Kelly Lajter, Molly Maslin, Maggie Roemer, and Brandy Wang.

Luke Delwiche is the lighting designer. Gina Hamon is the scenic artist and production coordinator. Cast members Arko Bakshi and Maggie Roemer are the chorographers. Christa Dahman Zaborske is the props master. Liz Mael and Dusty Smith share stage manager and assistant director duties. Dusty is also the sound designer. Writer/director Matt Grzybowski is also the set designer.

The show opens June 2 and closes June 24. Performances are 8pm, Thursday - Saturday. Walk-up tickets are available for every performance on the evening of the show. Walk-up tickets are always Pay-What-You-Can. Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson St. on Madison's east side. For information on advance tickets, and for more information on Broom Street Theater, please see our website at www.broomstreet.org.