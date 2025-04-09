Online

An Evening of Wolf Coexistence

RSVP

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: The Wisconsin Chapter of the Sierra Club and Animal Advocacy UW–Madison present a powerful evening of film and conversation about Wisconsin’s wolves.

You’re invited to a special screening of People & Wolves and Wolf 813 — two short documentaries that explore the complex relationships between people and wolves, cultural conflict, and the urgent need for coexistence. Between the films, there will be a discussion of wolf conservation and the need for coexistence.

After the films, hear from Dr. Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies and a leading wolf researcher and carnivore coexistence advocate.

This event is free and open to all.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Environment
Movies
RSVP
Google Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-09 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-09 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-09 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-09 12:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening of Wolf Coexistence - 2025-04-14 18:00:00 ical