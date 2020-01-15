An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe

press release: Actor, lecturer, and storyteller Alastair Morley Jaques studied Theatre Arts and American Literature at the Evergreen State College and the University of Oregon. He has appeared in a professional capacity on stages all along the West Coast in Shakespearean and contemporary roles, as well as lending his talents to numerous commercial voice overs on radio and television. [Commercial demo below].

An avid reader and collector of the historically strange, eldritch, and arcane, he lives in Portland, Oregon where he spends much of his time in a bell tower overlooking a crypt and columbarium.