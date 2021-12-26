ONLINE: An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9v12OH2c8E

press release: The day after Christmas, got nothing to do? The Savoyards have something special for you!

Premiering Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day in England), at 2:30 pm via YouTube, Madison Savoyards presents An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan. Recorded for the University League's Candlelight Concert, this performance will be freely available to stream at home.

Savoyards singers perform some of the brightest songs from the most popular Gilbert-and-Sullivan operettas, plus a special Christmas adaptation of “Three Little Maids from School.”

Hosts Catherine Killam and Adam Shelton will tell you about Gilbert and Sullivan’s early years, and how the Madison Savoyards came to be.