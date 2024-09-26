An Evening with Lalo Alcaraz

media release: Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz will dialogue about art and politics with art historian Tatiana Reinoza (Notre Dame). A finalist for the 2020 and 2021 Pulitzer Prize and winner of the 2022 Herb Block Prize for his editorial cartoons, Alcaraz is the creator of the nationally syndicated daily comic strip, "La Cucaracha”. He is also a writer, producer, and cultural consultant in Hollywood. He owns Pocho Villa Productions, a company which produces animation and public service announcements for various state agencies and organizations. Room L140.

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.