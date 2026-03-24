An Evening with Larry Meiller

Media Release: You’re invited to a special evening celebrating Larry Meiller’s incredible career on WPR!

Larry will talk with Executive Producer Jill Nadeau about some of their favorite memories from over the years. Larry and Jill will take your questions, too!

For nearly six decades, Larry Meiller has been the voice of our lunch hours, our gardens, and our homes. He’s been a constant companion on the airwaves, guiding us through topics ranging from physical therapy to personal finance and the best way to prune a lilac bush.

Come join Larry in Madison for one more incredible conversation!

People like you are the largest source of funding for Wisconsin Public Radio. Thanks to community support, we’re able to deliver trustworthy news, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring music — both on-air and online. If you value WPR and local events like this one, please consider supporting us today.

1 hour 30 minutes All ages In person

Doors at 6:30 PM