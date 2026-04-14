media release: An evening with Luis Alberto Urrea, September 28, 6:30 p.m., The Octagon Barn, Spring Green, Wisconsin

Luis Alberto Urrea, a bilingual poet, novelist, and non-fiction writer, was born in Mexico. He uses his “dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss, and triumph” through a variety of topics, including immigration and his family. Urrea was born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and an American mother and spent much of his childhood in San Diego. Recognized as a border writer, he is more interested in bridges than borders. That philosophy aligns with the purpose of the Morrill Lecture Series to foster community and a sense of connectedness and enables participants of all ages to expand their knowledge and critical thinking on important topics.

This project is funded in part, by a grant from Sauk County Economic Development, Arts and Culture Committee, a Committee of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors and the Wisconsin Arts Board. Thank you to Roxane Bartelt for her generous donation in memory of Steve Platteter.