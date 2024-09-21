An Evening with Oren Safdie

media release: Join the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Royal Society for the Arts for a hilarious and thought-provoking film screening of Private Jokes, Public Places, by Oren Safdie, at the iconic, newly reopened Hillside Theater at Taliesin! ️

A Wall Street Journal favorite, exploring academia, intellectual pretension, and gender dynamics, this comedy play dives into the world of architecture with wit and bite. Watch Margaret, a brilliant young architect, defend her innovative public pool design against a panel of pretentious, all-male architects. ‍

Prepare to laugh, cringe, and ponder:

The struggles of academia and intellectual posturing. ‍

The battle of the sexes in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Whether true innovation can survive the status quo.

Plus: Experience this unique play within the stunning, Frank Lloyd Wright designed Hillside Theater at Taliesin. Immerse yourself in Wright's visionary architecture while Margaret challenges the foundations of her own field. It's a night that will spark conversation and leave you wanting more!