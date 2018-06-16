An Evening with the Cranes

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: You are invited to a magical summer evening at the International Crane Foundation's headquarters in Baraboo, Wisconsin! Explore the exhibits and cranes while strolling our trails and sampling local gourmet food, craft beer, and wines. Live music mixed with crane calls will make it a truly unique evening.

An Evening with the Cranes will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 16, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. We hope you will join us!

Tickets $75 member and $100 non-member

To register by phone calll 608-356-9462 ext. 120.

Info
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-356-9462
