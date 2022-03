press release: Free and open to the public

Thursday, March 24, 6PM - 7:30PM, in person: Ogg Residence Hall

Join us for an evening of storytelling, skill-sharing, community, and Q&A with TikTok famous and fellow Madisonian Mercury Stardust!

Accommodations or questions? Contact us at 608-265-3344 or lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu !