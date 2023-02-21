An Evening with Tyler James Williams

media release: Join the Black History Month Planning Committee, the Black Cultural Center, and partners across campus for our keynote event with NAACP Image and Golden Globe winning actor, Tyler James Williams. Williams is known for his role as Gregory from the ABC hit series, Abbott Elementary (2021). Williams got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor and he was the lead title character in the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris (2005). He also appeared in films like Let it Shine (2012), Dear White People (2014), The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021). Audience Q&A . DOORS OPEN 6:30PM