An Evening with Václav Havel

press release: Co-sponsored by Slavic and CREECA, the event is the public outreach component of Littrans 208, The Writings of Václav Havel: Critique of Modern Society. Students in the course will introduce Havel to the audience, and communicate what they’ve learned about the relevance of Havel’s message for the world in 2018. A centerpiece of the event will be a play about political and civic agency in Havel’s writings; the play was written by a local playwright and will be performed by students in the course along with a professional actor from the APT. The event is free, and all are welcome!