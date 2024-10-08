An Evening with Vanessa Gonzalez

media release: Join the Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee, the Latine Cultural Center, and its sponsors for our keynote event to celebrate Latine Heritage Month at UW-Madison! The evening will feature a stand up comedy set and moderated Q&A with Vanessa Gonzalez, a comedian from Laredo, Texas, that has been featured on HBO Max, Comedy Central, Netflix, NBC, and is currently headlining nationwide.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 PM, the show starts at 7:00 PM.

For accommodations, please contact lcc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu

Please RSVP at linktr.ee/uwlatinecc

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.