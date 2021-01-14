ONLINE: An Exciting Year Ahead in the World of Crane Conservation

media release: Join our President and CEO Rich Beilfuss for his webinar on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Central Time!

Rich will share stories and insights about the coming year in crane conservation and our transformational projects to secure cranes, the wetlands, watersheds and flyways they depend on, and the communities who share these lands.

Our work includes sustainable livelihoods, thriving floodplains for people and wildlife, and carbon trading to save vital crane landscapes in Africa. We will explore best management practices across vast flyways, new protected landscapes and the role of Sarus Rice to save cranes in Asia. And we will look at the year ahead for saving our rarest crane – the Whooping Crane – and keeping our most abundant crane – the Sandhill Crane – abundant. Join us for a preview of an exciting year to come!

Sponsored by Tom and Kathy Leiden.

