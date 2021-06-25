press release: By Lisa Peterson, Denis O'Hare; directed by John Langs. Translated from Homer's 'The Iliad' by Robert Fagles.

JUNE 25 – AUGUST 15. Tickets will go on sale 3 - 4 weeks before the first performance.

Revisit Homer’s epic tale, distilled by one war-torn poet. Actor Jim DeVita takes us on a thrilling, wrenching tour of the Trojan War. The intimate Touchstone Theatre is an ideal space for this exploration of the contradictory conditions of glory and violence, and the human race’s seemingly endless fascination with war.

This is a story you may think you know; a grand classic born on the backs of gods and warriors. But things are different in the Touchstone. In a thrilling reprise of APT’s 2015 production, Homer’s epic is razed and reborn through the heart of a war-weary poet. Bathed in bravery, blood and the heat of battle, the telling ravages our Poet every time. But there’s a reason he’s got the job. He may be able to make us understand. Maybe make us stop. History’s greatest battle whetted to a razor-sharp edge in a stunning night of theater.

Featuring Jim DeVita and Alicia Storin