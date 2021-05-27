press release: The world-premiere staging of James DeVita's new play, told largely in Shakespeare's own words. It's plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorites reunite at The Boar's Head Tavern to celebrate life, and ruminate on the state of the world.

Whether or not you watched the play-reading during our Out of the Woods series, we are indescribably giddy for you to see it on the APT Hill Stage, where it was born to be. This staging is, among many other wonderful things, a glorious gift to lit-nerd wish fulfillment, providing a heartfelt and hilarious answer to the question “what would it be like to sit out the plague at a bar with your five favorite Shakespearean characters?” (We know! We’ve thought about it too!) Like the very best taverns, this story is buoyed by community, and ringing with good cheer; a tale that feels custom-made for APT. Because it was.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold (Cleopatra), Sarah Day (Mistress Quickly), Chiké Johnson, (Othello), Brian Mani (Falstaff), Melisa Pereyra (Juliet) & Ronald Román-Meléndez (Messenger).

Summary

*In accordance with Actors Equity Association rules and Iowa County gathering guidelines, audience capacity is currently limited to a maximum of 25% capacity in the Hill Theatre. For those who cannot join us in person, a digital version of An Improbable Fiction will also be available.