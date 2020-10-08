ONLINE: An Introduction to Prairie Ecology and Restoration at the International Crane Foundation

media release: Join us for our webinar with Sandhill Crane Project Manager Andy Gossens on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

This webinar will introduce you to North American prairies and the qualities that make up this important ecosystem. In addition, we will discuss the process of prairie restoration with a focus on work that the International Crane Foundation has been involved with over the years to re-establish the native prairie, wetland and savanna communities found at our headquarters.

Sponsored by John Swamy in loving memory of his sister, Elizabeth.

Register for the webinar here:

https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/6116013114858/WN_-vA6hrWnRc2W6kPI2oxZ5w