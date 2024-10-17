An Introduction to Video for the Still Photographer

media release: Are you a photographer who is hesitant to attempt video? In this presentation, PhotoMidwest Member Cynthia Carlson will delve into the fundamental principles of videography, designed specifically for photographers looking to expand their creative horizons.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.