media release: “As you live in a place like this, you get a tremendously deep sense of awe and wonder,” says 87-year-old Calvin (Cal) DeWitt, who lives on the fringe of the Waubesa Wetlands. Since the 1970s, he and his neighbors have developed the area into a 1,000-acre nature preserve, teeming with life and beauty.

Over the years, DeWitt has instilled a similar sense of awe and wonder in his grandson, filmmaker Ben Albert, who captures the wetlands in a new light through the film An Invitation to Wonder: Waubesa Wetlands. By combining Albert’s visuals with DeWitt’s knowledge and wisdom, the film uncovers the life, mysteries, and value of wetlands in a way never seen before.

This fall, the Nelson Institute, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, Dane County Parks, and the Foundation for Dane County Parks are thrilled to host DeWitt and Albert as they offer free screenings of Waubesa Wetlands for the Tales From Planet Earth film series. Anyone in the Madison community and beyond is welcome to attend an in-person screening on September 29 and 30 or view the film virtually from September 26–29. In addition to screenings, the Nelson Institute is partnering with community organizations to provide free, outdoor activities throughout the weekend that celebrate the Waubesa Wetlands.

Cal DeWitt is a field ecologist and wetland scientist for the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and is a professor emeritus of the Nelson Institute for Environmental studies.

Ben Albert, who spent his childhood exploring the Waubesa Wetlands with his grandfather, is a Milwaukee-based filmmaker and storyteller focused on “human relationships with the natural world.”

Working alongside DeWitt and Albert to bring this film to life are producer Moss Hegge and drone operator Calen Albert.

The first screening of Waubesa Wetlands, followed by a Q&A with Ben Albert and Cal DeWitt, will be from 5–7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at Madison’s Lussier Family Heritage Center. Before the screening, attendees are welcomed to participate in outdoor activities and programming from 3:30–5pm, including guided walks with BIPOC Birding and wetland-themed activities with Rock River Coalition.

Another screening and Q&A will be offered from 6–8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Union South’s Marquee Cinema.

Anyone who is not able to attend either in-person screening of the film is encouraged to stream the movie virtually between Thursday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 29. After registering online, participants will receive a link where they can view the film.

All events are free to attend, and advance registration is highly encouraged to secure a spot.

About Tales from Planet Earth

Tales from Planet Earth is a film series hosted by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. These free viewings are selected to feature compelling narratives to the work of scholars and community organizations who advocate for environmental and social justice. Originally a film festival, Tales from Planet Earth has evolved into a community based, interactive engagement and learning experience.

About the Nelson Institute

The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies is an academic unit at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In addition to housing four research centers, the Nelson Institute offers an undergraduate major and certificates, as well as graduate degrees and certificates. An interdisciplinary community of knowledge and practice, we foster the next generation of leaders in sustainability and engage in scholarship to protect and preserve the environment. Learn more at nelson.wisc.edu.

About the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin (NRF) protects our state’s lands, waters, and wildlife by providing funding, leading partnerships, and connecting all people to nature. NRF invests about $1 million each year into conservation and environmental education and leads several diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for Wisconsin’s conservation community. NRF also helps people explore the outdoors by coordinating 250+ expert-led Field Trips each year to Wisconsin’s most special places and hosts The Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the state’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation. Learn more and get involved at www.wisconservation.org.