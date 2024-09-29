An Invitation to Wonder: Waubesa Wetlands
to
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join us from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for outdoor activities and programming, including guided walks with BIPOC Birding and wetland themed activities with Rock River Coalition. Stick around for a film screening of An Invitation to Wonder: Waubesa Wetlands starting at 5 p.m, followed by a Q & A with Ben Albert and Cal DeWitt.
Info
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment
Movies