media release: Special community screening of An Invitation to Wonder, a visually stunning PBS-distributed film by a young Wisconsin filmmaker. Inspired by his grandfather’s stewardship, he explores the hidden wonder of our Waubesa Wetlands.

McFarland School District welcomes all to this free event with the support of the McFarland Education Foundation and Lake Waubesa Conservation Association. Optional donations support the event and ongoing work of these organizations.

McFarland Performing Arts Center

More information and tickets:

www.mcfarland.k12.wi.us/community/PAC.cfm