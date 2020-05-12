ONLINE: An Update on Goose Pond

Google Calendar - ONLINE: An Update on Goose Pond - 2020-05-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: An Update on Goose Pond - 2020-05-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: An Update on Goose Pond - 2020-05-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: An Update on Goose Pond - 2020-05-12 11:00:00

press release:Join us for a Facebook Live update to hear what’s new and happening at Madison Audubon’s Goose Pond Sanctuary! Goose Pond’s land steward, Graham Steinhauer, will share which birds are in the sanctuary now, plants that are greening up, and projects they’re focusing on lately.

All of this will take place on Facebook Live on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page. Can’t watch live? No problem — we will post the link to the video on this page afterwards.

Info

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-226-0260
