Analysis Paralysis

Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM.

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

When Tyler O’Conner, a young gay author, visits a therapist, he realizes that his intense fear of negative consequences is keeping him from living his life to the fullest. Determined to change his behavior, he decides to bite the bullet and ask his cute neighbor, Shane, out for coffee. But will his deep-seated neurosis threaten their burgeoning romance?

Director - Jason T. Gaffney

Starring - Jason T. Gaffney, Kevin Held, Chopper Bernet, Laura Wernette

Country: USA

Language: English

Release Date: 27 September 2018 (USA)