media release: From October 31, 2025 through January 11, 2026, the James Watrous Gallery will feature two concurrent solo exhibitions by artists Añamarié Edwards (Milwaukee) and Warren King (Milwaukee-New York) steeped in themes of home, family, joy, identity, healing, migration, and community.

Join Añamarié Edwards, Warren King, and Wisconsin Academy staff to celebrate the opening of The Home of Joy and Homecoming at the James Watrous Gallery on November 15 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Remarks begin at 6:00 pm. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Regular gallery hours are non-5 pm Thursday-Sunday. Closed on Thanksgiving and December 25 - January 1.

What does healing through joy look like for Black and Brown communities?

With her exhibition The Home Of Joy, Añamarié Edwards seeks to create welcoming, vibrant spaces for Black and Brown communities to facilitate healing through joy. She creates artwork to invite opinions, conversation, celebration, and open-ended expression. Raised in Alabama, Edwards' brilliantly colored paintings and mixed-media sculpture embody her experience as an Afro-Latin woman in America. For this exhibition, she is collaborating with fellow artist, Nazir Freeman to create an immersive experience that incorporates fashion design alongside her own creations.

Añamarié Edwards' interdisciplinary arts practice is driven by a desire to represent the complexity of the Black American experience. She received a B.F.A. from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and a Certificate in Studio Art from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Edwards lives and works in Milwaukee.

